Maple Leafs lose forward Aube-Kubel for free to Capitals
The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost Nicolas Aube-Kubel.
The forward was plucked off the waiver wire for free by the Washington Capitals on Saturday morning, relocating the oft-scratched Maple Leafs forward to their Eastern Conference opponent.
WASH claims Aube-Kubel
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 5, 2022
Aube-Kubel was placed on waivers Friday afternoon, making him available to each of the 31 other teams in the league.
He has no points and a minus-1 rating with four penalty minutes in six games this season, and has averaged just 9:05 of ice time — last amongst players to suit up for at least four games.
Aube-Kubel had also been a healthy scratch in five of the past six games.
This frees up a contract slot for the #leafs, who had been carrying the maximum 50 contracts.
The Aubé-Kubel decision came at a price — he was paid a $250,000 signing bonus as part of his one-year deal and only ended up playing six games in Toronto.
— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 5, 2022
The Maple Leafs signed Aube-Kubel to a one-year, $1 million contract in July after he hoisted the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in June.
Before joining the Maple Leafs, the 26-year-old right-shot winger played four seasons for the Flyers and Avalanche, amassing 21 goals, 29 assists and a plus-minus of +10 in 169 games.