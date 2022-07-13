SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Leafs sign Stanley Cup champion Aube-Kubel from Avalanche

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
Jul 13 2022, 4:43 pm
Geoff Burke- USA TODAY IMAGES

The Toronto Maple Leafs are adding Stanley Cup champion Nicolas Aube-Kubel to their roster.

The Leafs officially announced the move, signing Aube-Kubel to a one-year contract.

Aube-Kubel has played 4 seasons for the Flyers and Avalanche. He has 21 goals, 29 assists and a plus-minus of +10 in 169 games. He also got the chance to win the Stanley Cup this year with the Colorado Avalanche.

Aube-Kubel’s biggest moment probably came shortly AFTER lifting the Stanley Cup though. Tasked with bringing the trophy to the team photo, Aube-Kubel slipped and well, dented the trophy shortly after winning it.

More to come…

