Leafs sign Stanley Cup champion Aube-Kubel from Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs are adding Stanley Cup champion Nicolas Aube-Kubel to their roster.

The Leafs officially announced the move, signing Aube-Kubel to a one-year contract.

🖊 We've signed forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel to a one-year contract. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 13, 2022

Aube-Kubel has played 4 seasons for the Flyers and Avalanche. He has 21 goals, 29 assists and a plus-minus of +10 in 169 games. He also got the chance to win the Stanley Cup this year with the Colorado Avalanche.

Aube-Kubel’s biggest moment probably came shortly AFTER lifting the Stanley Cup though. Tasked with bringing the trophy to the team photo, Aube-Kubel slipped and well, dented the trophy shortly after winning it.

More to come…