Maple Leafs serve up forward Aube-Kubel for free on waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have waived one of their newest acquisitions.

The Maple Leafs placed Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers Friday afternoon, making the forward available for free to each of the 31 other teams in the league.

Aube-Kubel (TOR) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 4, 2022

Aube-Kubel has no points and a minus-1 rating with four penalty minutes in six games this season. He’s averaged just 9:05 of ice time this season — last amongst players to suit up for at least four games.

He has been a scratch in five of the past six games.

The Maple Leafs signed Aube-Kubel to a one-year, $1 million contract in July after he hoisted the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in June.

Before joining the Maple Leafs, the 26-year-old right-shot winger has played four seasons for the Flyers and Avalanche, amassing 21 goals, 29 assists and a plus-minus of +10 in 169 games.