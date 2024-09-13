Maple Leafs reveal jersey numbers for new additions

The Toronto Maple Leafs have revealed the jersey numbers for their new additions from this offseason.

The team’s website has been updated to show what numbers the team’s free agent signings will be rocking for this upcoming year.

Chris Tanev, the steady blueliner inked to a big deal, will wear No. 8, according to the website. Jake Muzzin has worn the number since 2019 but has now moved to a front-office role with the team.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, another D-man that the Leafs signed in free agency, will don No. 95. He’ll be the first player in team history to wear that number, a serious rarity considering the Leafs’ long history.

Jani Hakanpaa, whose contract details were just finalized, will wear No. 28. The last player to wear those digits was Sam Lafferty during the 2022-23 season.

The team also signed Cedric Pare, who will wear No. 56. The centre is the seventh player in franchise history to rock that number and the first since Erik Gustafsson.

New defenceman Philippe Myers will wear No. 51, and Dakota Mermis will wear No. 36.

The Leafs rebuilt their blueline this summer as they look to improve on last season’s first-round exit. They acquired two players, Tanev and Ekman-Larsson, who have plenty of experience and will ideally provide a steady presence on the backend.

The start of the new Maple Leafs season is not far off now. The team plays its first regular season game on October 9 against the Montreal Canadiens in a battle of two historic rivals.