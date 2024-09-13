Iconic Leafs captain Mats Sundin hosting events all over Ontario
Mats Sundin last played for the Toronto Maple Leafs more than a decade and a half ago, but fans will get a chance to get up close and personal with him next month.
Sundin, who played for the Leafs from 1994 through 2008, is touring Ontario to promote his upcoming book, Home and Away, which Amy Stuart co-wrote.
The former Toronto captain lives in his home country of Sweden these days, so public appearances in Canada are few and far between.
However, beginning October 21 and running through the 26, Sundin will visit seven cities throughout Ontario to showcase the memoir.
“Told with class and humour, Home and Away transcends the rink, and reveals how a humble, unpretentious kid from Sweden became a hockey legend and leader,” the event’s description reads.
- One copy of Home and Away will be personalized per person.
- One piece of memorabilia will be personalized per person.
- No posed photography.
- Toronto, Hockey Hall of Fame: Monday, October 21, 6 pm EST
- Barrie: Tuesday, October 22, 7 pm EST
- Toronto, Eaton Centre: Wednesday, October 23, noon EST
- Orangeville: Wednesday, October 23, 7 pm EST
- Oshawa: Thursday, October 24, noon EST
- Peterborough: Thursday, October 24, 7 pm EST
- North Bay: Friday, October 25, 7 pm EST
- Sudbury: Saturday, October 26, 11 am EST
Additional info on tickets and exact locations can be viewed here on the Simon & Schuster website.
- You might also like:
- Leafs hoping to make training camp "uncomfortable" for bubble players