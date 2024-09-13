Iconic Leafs captain Mats Sundin hosting events all over Ontario

Mats Sundin last played for the Toronto Maple Leafs more than a decade and a half ago, but fans will get a chance to get up close and personal with him next month.

Sundin, who played for the Leafs from 1994 through 2008, is touring Ontario to promote his upcoming book, Home and Away, which Amy Stuart co-wrote.

The former Toronto captain lives in his home country of Sweden these days, so public appearances in Canada are few and far between.

However, beginning October 21 and running through the 26, Sundin will visit seven cities throughout Ontario to showcase the memoir.

“Told with class and humour, Home and Away transcends the rink, and reveals how a humble, unpretentious kid from Sweden became a hockey legend and leader,” the event’s description reads.

The tour comes with some specific guidelines for autographs at each event: One copy of Home and Away will be personalized per person.

One piece of memorabilia will be personalized per person.

No posed photography.

Toronto will host two different events: one at the Hockey Hall of Fame, while the other is at the Eaton Centre Indigo location. The Hockey Hall of Fame event will feature longtime Leafs vlogger Steve Dangle hosting a Q&A session with Sundin.

Sundin, who had 420 goals, 567 assists and a plus-minus of +99 in 981 games for the Maple Leafs in his career, was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2012.

The full tour schedule is as follows:

Toronto, Hockey Hall of Fame: Monday, October 21, 6 pm EST

Barrie: Tuesday, October 22, 7 pm EST

Toronto, Eaton Centre: Wednesday, October 23, noon EST

Orangeville: Wednesday, October 23, 7 pm EST

Oshawa: Thursday, October 24, noon EST

Peterborough: Thursday, October 24, 7 pm EST

North Bay: Friday, October 25, 7 pm EST

Sudbury: Saturday, October 26, 11 am EST

Additional info on tickets and exact locations can be viewed here on the Simon & Schuster website.