Maple Leafs hosting FREE public practice in downtown Toronto next month

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to host their annual outdoor practice at one of the city’s most iconic rinks next month, and it’s going to be a full-fledged event.

The Maple Leafs Outdoor Practice — the honoured tradition in Toronto where fans get the chance to see (and, for the lucky ones, meet) their favourite players practice on the ice at Nathan Phillips Square — will be returning in February, with all the excitement of years past.

This year, the event will be held on Saturday, February 10, and Sunday, February 11. While the precise details around the time of the practice have yet to be announced, the players typically take the ice between noon and 3 pm.

Since this is a free public event, you’ll want to get there early if you hope to have a good view of the action on the ice.

If standing in the cold and watching NHL players skate around for hours isn’t your cup of tea, there will be a ton of events going on in and around Nathan Phillips Square before and after the practice to celebrate all things Maple Leafs.

There will also likely be a slew of activities happening in and around the square to keep the party going, too. Last year, for instance, fans could sample from a number of food and beverage vendors at Activation Alley — and had the chance to meet some players, too.

The weekend will also involve exciting giveaways, live music performances, and prizes for fans that have yet to be announced.

With the Pro Women’s Hockey League in the throes of its historic inaugural season, hopefully, there will be some events added to the schedule to highlight talent from PWHL Toronto, as well.

And of course, the NHL All-Star Game is being hosted in Toronto the weekend before — so February is looking like it’ll be a busy month for the Leafs. Let’s hope that they can squeeze a couple of wins between all the fun and games.