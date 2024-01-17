Player autographs and Stanley Cup highlight NHL All-Star Fan Fair in Toronto

The biggest stars in the NHL are descending upon Toronto in a few weeks — and fans will have plenty of chances to see them up close.

With the NHL All-Star Weekend taking place in the city from February 1 to 4, 44 of the biggest names from across the league will be in Toronto for the league’s annual celebratory event.

And while not everyone will have a chance to get a ticket to the All-Star Game or the Skills Competition, there’s an alternative option for those looking to do something All-Star related: the annual NHL Fan Fair, which was initially announced in November.

Open all four days of All-Star weekend, more details were released today by the league about the full array of events taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

One of the biggest events will be on Thursday, February 1 from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm ET, when the league’s All-Stars and the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase players for the weekend will walk the red carpet to kick off the weekend.

The league announced there will be special appearances by current and former players, all 30 team mascots, league memorabilia and trophy displays, including the chance to take a photo with the Stanley Cup. Another highlight is a replica of the Leafs’ dressing room at Scotiabank Arena, where fans can take their photos in a recreation of Toronto’s lockers.

There will also be interactive games, merchandise sales, watch parties for the weekend’s festivities, and plenty of giveaways from various league partners, such as Tim Hortons, Truly Seltzer, SportChek, and SkipTheDishes, among others.

Here’s the full schedule of when the events will be open:

Thursday, February 1, 2024, 3 to 9 pm ET

Friday, February 2, 2024, 1 to 10 pm ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024, 10 am to 6 pm ET

Sunday, February 4, 2024, 11 am to 4 pm ET

Single-day tickets start at $20 for seniors and youth ages three through 12, and $24 for an adult. Four-day passes are also available for $64.

More ticketing information, as well as a list of the full activations, are available on the NHL’s website, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.