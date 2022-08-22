Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in 20 break-and-enter cases in the east end and are requesting the public’s help.

The incidents all occurred in homes and businesses in East York (Woodbine Avenue to Greenwood Avenue, Danforth Avenue to O’Connor Drive) between July 15 and August 20.

Police identify the suspect as 37-year-old Kevin Grey from Toronto, last seen Saturday, August 20 on a bicycle.

He is described as 6’1″, thin build, 165 pounds with long brown hair, brown eyes, and a goatee.

Grey is wanted for 11 break and enters, nine mischiefs to properties, and possession of property obtained by crime, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).