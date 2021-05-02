"Multiple suspects" involved in stabbing inside Toronto subway station

Police are investigating after one man was stabbed multiple times inside a TTC subway station early Sunday morning.

Toronto Police said officers were called to Bloor Station just after 1 am on May 2, where they discovered one man suffering from stab wounds to the neck and arm.

Constable Alex Li told Daily Hive that witnesses reported “multiple suspects” had been involved in the incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Li said.

STABBING:

Bloor St E + Yonge St (Bloor Subway)

1:11am

– reports a man was stabbed in the neck

– police are o/s, have located victim

– man has stab wounds to neck and arm@TorontoMedics o/s transporting man to hospital

– anyone w/info contact @TPS51Div 416-808-5100#GO803362

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 2, 2021

Li said the investigation is “ongoing.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 416-808-5100. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 416 222-8477.