NewsCrime

"Multiple suspects" involved in stabbing inside Toronto subway station

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
May 2 2021, 10:40 am
"Multiple suspects" involved in stabbing inside Toronto subway station
Bloor–Yonge Station/Google Maps

Police are investigating after one man was stabbed multiple times inside a TTC subway station early Sunday morning.

Toronto Police said officers were called to Bloor Station just after 1 am on May 2, where they discovered one man suffering from stab wounds to the neck and arm.

Constable Alex Li told Daily Hive that witnesses reported “multiple suspects” had been involved in the incident.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Li said.

Li said the investigation is “ongoing.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 416-808-5100. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 416 222-8477.

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT