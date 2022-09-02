NewsShoppingCurated

A massive luxury designer warehouse sale is coming to Mississauga next week

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Sep 2 2022, 5:51 pm
veryulissa/Shutterstock

It’s time to splurge on some high-end drip, as Mississauga welcomes a luxury clothing warehouse sale next week. 

The sale event kicks off at 10 am on September 8 at The International Centre, located at 6900 Airport Road, and runs until September 11.

Shoppers are invited to peruse the extensive selection of marked-down duds. Over $7 million in luxury items are up for grabs!

It’s not just clothes that are a part of the sale, either. Shoes, winter coats, watches, perfumes, jewellery, and handbags are on sale for 50 to 70% off. All sizes will be available and are on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Luxury Clothing Warehouse Sale

Luxury Clothing Warehouse Sale/Facebook

You can also check out men’s suits, electronics, small appliances, health & beauty products, and bedding on sale for up to 90% off. Additionally, golfers can save big on golf clubs, bags, shoes, shirts and accessories.

FYI: organizers say no backpacks or strollers are permitted on the premise. 

For those looking to get started a little earlier on some big savings, there’s a massive sale at Toronto Premium Outlets that starts today, and many stores are offering up to 65% off. 

Luxury Clothing Warehouse Sale

When: September 8 to 11
Where: The International Centre, 6900 Airport Road
Hours: Thursday & Friday: 10 am to 9 pm | Saturday: 10 am to 6 pm | Sunday: 10 am to 5 pm

