Three 30-storey condos are coming soon to Hamilton and each will be decked out in Louis Vuitton.

Dubbed the Design District Condos, each tower will include furnishings by the famous French luxury brand.

The best part? Those who purchase a unit will receive a FREE free Louis Vuitton bag.

In an email to Daily Hive, Zoocasa says it’s unclear what specific LV bag is up for grabs, just that it’s valued up to $3,500.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EMBLEM Developments (@emblemdevelopments)

According to EMBLEM Developments, the condos are set to go up at 41 Wilson Street, minutes away from Hamilton GO Centre and Hamilton Airport.

A podium of designer stores will connect all three towers. In addition, each building will have its own outdoor swimming pool and terrace, gym, yoga studio, party room, and coworking space.

This will be quite a dramatic transformation for Hamilton as it shifts from an industrial space to a more vibrant hub for working millennials.

Zoocasa says units start in the high $400s and expected occupancy is Summer 2026.