There's a luxury cookie pop-up coming to Toronto in October
Colossal Cookie Company is coming to Toronto with a pop-up pickup boutique in the Fairmont hotel.
The company currently functions predominately online, but this pop-up will allow Torontonians to pickup their premium cookie orders.
Well known for their four ounce cookies, the company will operate the pop-up pickup boutique for three months beginning on October 1. You can place your order and pickup your cookies in as little as 30 minutes.
“Opening up shop in the Fairmont Royal York is such a privilege for us and an excellent fit for our brand. We preach quality over everything and aligning with Fairmont helps us continue to deliver best-in-class products and premium service to even more customers,” Giuliano Caracciolo, Co-Founder of Colossal Cookie Co., said in a press release.
Those who’d prefer to stay at home will be able to order via UberEats, DoorDash and Skip the Dishes.
Colossal Cookie Co. Pickup Boutique
When: Beginning October 1
Where: Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front Street, Toronto.