There's a luxury cookie pop-up coming to Toronto in October

Colossal Cookie Company is coming to Toronto with a pop-up pickup boutique in the Fairmont hotel.

The company currently functions predominately online, but this pop-up will allow Torontonians to pickup their premium cookie orders.

Well known for their four ounce cookies, the company will operate the pop-up pickup boutique for three months beginning on October 1. You can place your order and pickup your cookies in as little as 30 minutes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colossal Cookie Co (@colossalcookieco)

“Opening up shop in the Fairmont Royal York is such a privilege for us and an excellent fit for our brand. We preach quality over everything and aligning with Fairmont helps us continue to deliver best-in-class products and premium service to even more customers,” Giuliano Caracciolo, Co-Founder of Colossal Cookie Co., said in a press release.

Those who’d prefer to stay at home will be able to order via UberEats, DoorDash and Skip the Dishes.

When: Beginning October 1

Where: Fairmont Royal York, 100 Front Street, Toronto.