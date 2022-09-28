Popular Toronto hotspot Love Child Social House will be closing its doors to be replaced by a new Metrolinx subway station.

In a press release shared with Daily Hive, Love Child announced it would close its longtime home at 69 Bathurst Street on November 29 to make way for the new transit station.

The social house says it has plans to throw several farewell parties throughout October and November while it seeks to find a new permanent home.

After five years on Bathurst, Love Child Social House says it will host two months’ worth of farewell parties with weekly guest DJs and surprise guest performances paying tribute to the “nights that made Love Child the icon it is today.”

Beginning on October 1, Love Child will kick off its farewell parties with the “Mirrors Day” party, featuring Tim Green, and will wrap with a countdown clock to a New Year’s Eve-style party on November 26.

A full schedule of events to come will be shared across the Love Child social media channels shortly.