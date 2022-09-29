NewsLottery

No one won the $70m jackpot but other winning tickets were sold in these Ontario cities

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 29 2022, 6:42 pm
No one won the $70m jackpot but other winning tickets were sold in these Ontario cities
Tudoran Andrei/Shutterstock | VVector/Shutterstock

There was a staggering amount of cash up for grabs during the Friday, September 30 lottery draw. Sadly, no one won the massive $70 million jackpot. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t any winners.

With 33 MaxMillions and a bunch of Encore prizes available, it was still a lucky day for a couple of Ontario residents. Here’s where the winning tickets were sold across the province:

Richmond Hill

In Richmond Hill, someone won one of the MaxMillions prizes. Looks like someone will be going home with a huge $1 million cheque soon.

Guelph

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Guelph (@visitguelph)

Someone in Guelph won a MaxMillions prize-winning ticket worth $500,000 and it looks like they’ll be sharing the prize with another winner in Quebec.

Ajax

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Town of Ajax (@townofajax)

Someone in Ajax will be celebrating soon after buying a prize-winning ticket with an Encore prize worth $100,000.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Lottery
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.