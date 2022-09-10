A 38-year-old driver just won a life-changing amount of cash in the lottery

A set of numbers that he’d been playing in the lottery for years turned out to be the lucky ones for one Ontario man.

Andy Badrinarain said he’s been playing the same numbers for the past three years, and they landed him with a life-changing win.

The 38-year-old driver from Ajax decided to try his luck in the August 10 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I checked my ticket on the OLG App and had to scan it multiple times after that,” he said.

He discovered that he had won $10, but that wasn’t all — Badrinarain also won the guaranteed $1 million prize, bringing his total winnings to $1,000,010.

“I had to call OLG to make sure it was actually real,” he recalled. “I was shocked when I realized it was!”

Badrinarain said that when he told his brother, he refused to believe it until he checked the numbers himself.

Badrinarain plans to be practical with his money: he’ll be paying some bills and putting it aside for investments. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be having fun. The new millionaire will be treating himself to a vacation.

“It is surreal – it brings joy and a mix of other emotions,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up the big cheque.

Badrinarain’s winning ticket was purchased at Mi Fuel on Sheppard Avenue in Scarborough.