He may have won the OLG Instant 21, but this Pickering dad’s lottery luck was anything but instant.

Bevin Boreland, 47, is now $100,000 richer after regularly playing the lottery ever since he turned 18.

Well, his persistence finally paid off after playing for 29 years.

Boreland was at a store when he discovered that he’d won $100,000 in the OLG Instant 21 lottery. He had purchased the winning ticket at Yoon’s Convenience on Kingston Road in Pickering.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, Boreland said that he was shocked and had to check his ticket “about three times because I didn’t believe it.”

Boreland shared the news about his win with his friend.

“She was so happy for me,” he smiled.

Boreland said that he plans to take a trip and treat his family and friends once it’s safe to travel.

“I’ve always dreamt about winning,” he said.