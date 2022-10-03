Unclaimed lottery prizes?: The deadline's looming for two Ontario winners

You might want to dig around for old lottery tickets lying around and check them again because there are two lottery prizes that have gone unclaimed for almost a year and the deadline is coming up.

According to a statement by OLG, someone won $10,000 during the Saturday, October 9, 2021, Lottario draw. To win the prize, players must match five out of six numbers plus the Bonus Number, and it looks like someone had bought the winning ticket in Brampton. The winning numbers were 03 – 06 – 25 – 26 – 30 – 39 with Bonus Number 43.

The deadline to claim the prize is only days away and the winner has until Sunday, October 9.

Another lottery player has less than two weeks until the deadline to claim an even bigger prize. During last year’s October 16 Lotto 6/49 draw, someone with the winning selection 57898576-01 won the massive Guaranteed $1 million prize. The winning ticket was sold in Mississauga.

Players have a year from the draw date to claim their prize.

According to OLG Spokesperson Tony Bitonti, people tend to put their tickets in jacket pockets or glove compartments where they sit forgotten. Or, they end up in jeans pockets where they’re tossed in the washing machine with the rest of the laundry.

So far, the largest unclaimed prize in Canada was for a 6/49 ticket sold in Western Canada in 2006. The prize was a massive $14.9 million. In Ontario, the largest unclaimed prize was in 2005 for a 6/49 ticket worth $5 million.