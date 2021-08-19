Toronto is getting two new dance-focused, multidisciplinary experiences next month.

“Looking For The Dance,” an installation of photographs by dancer and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov, will have its North American premiere on September 18.

Baryshnikov’s portraits of dancers are characterized by bright colours and amorphous figures, and depict the “intimate essence of dance” in its “most abstract and purest” form.

Baryshnikov will be in Toronto to open the exhibit next month.

The world premiere of “Touch,” an immersive multimedia dance choreographed by the National Ballet’s Guillaume Côté, is set for September 29.

Touch explores the experience of human contact at a time when physical touch has taken on “complicated” implications.

A collaboration with multimedia artist Thomas Payette, Côté’s choreography is accompanied by immersive projections that respond to the dancer’s movement.

Produced by Lighthouse Immersive—the group behind Immersive Van Gogh—both installations will run until October 17 in the former Toronto Star printing press building.

“Our vision for 1 Yonge Street was always to fully activate the building as an immersive multi-media cultural hub,” said producer Svetlana Dvoretsky.

“To finally realize this goal with artists like Guillaume Coté and Mikhail Baryshnikov, is more rewarding than I can express.”

“At a time when words have often failed to express our emotional experience of this last year and a half, dance is a medium that can articulate the unspeakable”

Anyone with a ticket for Lighthouse Immersive’s other exhibits, which include Jamie Allen’s Illusionarium, can visit Looking For The Dance for free. Single tickets will run $12.

Tickets for Touch will cost $49.99, with two 45-minute performances scheduled daily from Wednesday to Sunday.

Tickets for Looking For The Dance and Touch can be purchased online starting August 20.