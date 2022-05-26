10 Ontario cities where you can still get a four-bedroom home under $500K

It’s pretty much impossible to find a sizeable house in Toronto that doesn’t cost millions of dollars. Leave the city, though, and your options are endless.

From Windsor to Peterborough to North Bay, you can easily find a four-bedroom house in other Ontario cities for less money than you’d pay for a Toronto condo.

Here are 10 Ontario cities where a four-bedroom home has sold for less than $500,000 in the last few months.

Hamilton, Ontario

37 Beach Road

Sale price: $410,000

Sale date: April 18, 2022

Four bedrooms

One bathroom

1,100-1,500 sq ft

North Bay, Ontario

1007 Main Street West

Sale price: $291,000

Sale date: May 19, 2022

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

1,100-1,500 sq ft

St. Catharines, Ontario

26 Dacotah Street

Sale price: $440,000

Sale date: May 6, 2022

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,100-1,500 sq ft

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

148 Pim Street

Sale price: $429,000

Sale date: March 30, 2022

Seven bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Niagara Falls, Ontario

4846 Huron Street

Sale price: $475,000

Sale date: February 23, 2022

Five bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Windsor, Ontario

730 Dougall Avenue

Sale price: $450,000

Sale date: May 4, 2022

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Belleville, Ontario

640 Ashley Street

Sale price: $480,000

Sale date: April 26, 2022

Four bedrooms

One bathroom

1,100-1,500 sq ft

Sarnia, Ontario

1006 Rosedale Avenue

Sale price: $487,000

Sale date: February 19, 2022

Four bedrooms

Two bathrooms

1,100-1,500 sq ft

Greater Sudbury, Ontario

153 Walter Avenue

Sale price: $382,000

Sale date: April 25, 2022

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Peterborough, Ontario

11 Hilliard Street