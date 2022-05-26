10 Ontario cities where you can still get a four-bedroom home under $500K
May 26 2022, 6:40 pm
It’s pretty much impossible to find a sizeable house in Toronto that doesn’t cost millions of dollars. Leave the city, though, and your options are endless.
From Windsor to Peterborough to North Bay, you can easily find a four-bedroom house in other Ontario cities for less money than you’d pay for a Toronto condo.
Here are 10 Ontario cities where a four-bedroom home has sold for less than $500,000 in the last few months.
Hamilton, Ontario
- Sale price: $410,000
- Sale date: April 18, 2022
- Four bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,100-1,500 sq ft
North Bay, Ontario
- Sale price: $291,000
- Sale date: May 19, 2022
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- 1,100-1,500 sq ft
St. Catharines, Ontario
- Sale price: $440,000
- Sale date: May 6, 2022
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,100-1,500 sq ft
Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
- Sale price: $429,000
- Sale date: March 30, 2022
- Seven bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
Niagara Falls, Ontario
- Sale price: $475,000
- Sale date: February 23, 2022
- Five bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
Windsor, Ontario
- Sale price: $450,000
- Sale date: May 4, 2022
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
Belleville, Ontario
- Sale price: $480,000
- Sale date: April 26, 2022
- Four bedrooms
- One bathroom
- 1,100-1,500 sq ft
Sarnia, Ontario
- Sale price: $487,000
- Sale date: February 19, 2022
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,100-1,500 sq ft
Greater Sudbury, Ontario
- Sale price: $382,000
- Sale date: April 25, 2022
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
Peterborough, Ontario
- Sale price: $469,900
- Sale date: March 30, 2022
- Four bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- 1,100-1,500 sq ft