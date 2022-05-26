Real EstateUrbanized

10 Ontario cities where you can still get a four-bedroom home under $500K

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
May 26 2022, 6:40 pm
1006 Rosedale Avenue/Real Broker Ontario Ltd.

It’s pretty much impossible to find a sizeable house in Toronto that doesn’t cost millions of dollars. Leave the city, though, and your options are endless.

From Windsor to Peterborough to North Bay, you can easily find a four-bedroom house in other Ontario cities for less money than you’d pay for a Toronto condo.

Here are 10 Ontario cities where a four-bedroom home has sold for less than $500,000 in the last few months.

Hamilton, Ontario

Royal LePage State Realty Brokerage

37 Beach Road

  • Sale price: $410,000
  • Sale date: April 18, 2022
  • Four bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,100-1,500 sq ft

North Bay, Ontario

Rock Star Real Estate Inc.

1007 Main Street West

  • Sale price: $291,000
  • Sale date: May 19, 2022
  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms
  • 1,100-1,500 sq ft

St. Catharines, Ontario

Royal LePage NRC Realty

26 Dacotah Street

  • Sale price: $440,000
  • Sale date: May 6, 2022
  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,100-1,500 sq ft

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

One Percent Realty Ltd.

148 Pim Street

  • Sale price: $429,000
  • Sale date: March 30, 2022
  • Seven bedrooms
  • Four bathrooms

Niagara Falls, Ontario

RE/MAX Dynamics Realty

4846 Huron Street

  • Sale price: $475,000
  • Sale date: February 23, 2022
  • Five bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms

Windsor, Ontario

Century 21 Showtime Realty Ltd.

730 Dougall Avenue

  • Sale price: $450,000
  • Sale date: May 4, 2022
  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms

Belleville, Ontario

Royal LePage ProAlliance Realty

640 Ashley Street

  • Sale price: $480,000
  • Sale date: April 26, 2022
  • Four bedrooms
  • One bathroom
  • 1,100-1,500 sq ft

Sarnia, Ontario

Real Broker Ontario Ltd.

1006 Rosedale Avenue

  • Sale price: $487,000
  • Sale date: February 19, 2022
  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,100-1,500 sq ft

Greater Sudbury, Ontario

RE/MAX Niagara Realty Ltd.

153 Walter Avenue

  • Sale price: $382,000
  • Sale date: April 25, 2022
  • Four bedrooms
  • Three bathrooms

Peterborough, Ontario

Royal Heritage Realty Ltd.

11 Hilliard Street

  • Sale price: $469,900
  • Sale date: March 30, 2022
  • Four bedrooms
  • Two bathrooms
  • 1,100-1,500 sq ft
