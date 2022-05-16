If there’s one thing we love the most, it’s a good cocktail. Lucky for us, a Toronto restaurant has brought the joys of an Espresso Martini to the LCBO.

Aloette, known for its French staples, has launched its version of the caffeinated cocktail, the Espresso Martini Fizz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fizz by Aloette (@fizzbyaloette)

You might also like: Skittles and Starburst recalled due to possible metal embedded inside

Toronto's Taste of Danforth might not actually happen this year

3 new brunch spots and concepts in Toronto to check out

Just like the classic cocktail, it’s a combination of roasted coffee with subtle notes of bitter cacao, smooth toffee and vanilla. But what differs with this ready-to-drink cocktail is its fizz.

They’re available now at local LCBO locations. Pro tip: make sure you check on the LCBO website for which store currently has them in stock. They have sold out quickly.