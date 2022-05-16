FoodBoozeFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Toronto's Aloette restaurant launches Espresso Martini line at the LCBO

May 16 2022, 3:48 pm
Toronto's Aloette restaurant launches Espresso Martini line at the LCBO
@fizzbyaloette/Instagram | @fizzbyaloette/Instagram

If there’s one thing we love the most, it’s a good cocktail. Lucky for us, a Toronto restaurant has brought the joys of an Espresso Martini to the LCBO.

Aloette, known for its French staples, has launched its version of the caffeinated cocktail, the Espresso Martini Fizz.

 

Just like the classic cocktail, it’s a combination of roasted coffee with subtle notes of bitter cacao, smooth toffee and vanilla. But what differs with this ready-to-drink cocktail is its fizz.

They’re available now at local LCBO locations. Pro tip: make sure you check on the LCBO website for which store currently has them in stock. They have sold out quickly.

