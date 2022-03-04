Toronto is home to some of the most eye-grabbing and enticing brunch spots around. Lobby on Queen Street just so happens to be one of them.

If you’re looking for a new brunch place to visit, check out Lobby on 1032 Queen Street West. They offer a delicious brunch menu available only on Sundays.

Whether it be for just one, two, or four of your friends, customers can expect a truly delicious meal alongside some mimosas.

Depending on what you decide to order, options can include avocado toast, sausage, Japanese pancakes, hash browns, potato croquettes, fresh fruit, and more.

You might also like: Los Angeles-based restaurant group to bring its first location to Toronto

Cabano's Comfort Food to open new eatery in Toronto's Trinity Bellwoods

Kettlemans Bagel finally opens its first downtown Toronto location

Prices start at $40 for one, $80 for two and $160 for four if you want one of their mouthwatering brunch towers.

An extra side of Avocado toast and even freshly shucked oysters are available for $15 and $18 respectively.

Lobby’s brunch special is only available on Sundays. Reservations can be made online.

Address: 1032 Queen Street West

Phone: 416-901-6768

Instagram