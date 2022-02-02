Groundhog Day has finally arrived, and although the Canadian groundhogs have made their predictions, one groundhog is throwing a wild card.

Not all provinces and territories participate in Groundhog Day. Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia participate in the odd tradition.

Due to time zones, Nova Scotia’s groundhog, Shubenacadie Sam, is the first in Canada to make his prediction each year. No pressure, but Sam sets the tone for the day. This year, Sam saw his shadow and declared six more weeks of winter.

Next, Quebec’s groundhog, Fred la Marmotte, woke up for his prediction: six more weeks of winter.

While it’s looking pretty grim, and many provinces are currently experiencing various forms of winter weather with no sign of easing, is there still hope for an early spring?

Wiarton Willie, ever the optimist (or contrarian), woke up and crawled out of his den to declare an early spring.

Next up, Manitoba Merv, a puppet in Manitoba, made his prediction. He sided with his furry friends further east calling for six more weeks of winter. Even the OG Punxsutawney Phil, from Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, is calling for six more weeks of winter.

Manitoba Merv saw his shadow! Six more weeks of winter for Manitoba! pic.twitter.com/Rck3LhazOt — Oak Hammock Marsh (@OakHammockMarsh) February 2, 2022

Further west, in BC, Van Isle Violet saw her shadow, let out a scream and retreated to her den. If that’s not a clear sign of six more weeks of winter, I’m not sure what is.



Alberta’s Balzac Billy has finally cast his vote. At 8 am MT, Billy the mascot crawled out of his den, looked around and, like the others, quickly retreated to his den to hibernate for six more weeks.

It looks like Ontario’s weird and wonderful Wiarton Willie is the outlier this year.

