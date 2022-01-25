The biggest snow removal operation in Toronto's history is underway

It’s official, last Monday’s major snowfall has led to the biggest snow removal operation in Toronto’s history, according to the City.

The City has been working to clean up after last week’s major snowstorm dropped 55 cm of snow in less than 16 hours. The snow removal efforts have been ongoing since then.

Workers have removed thousands of tonnes of snow from city streets. The snow is scooped up and hauled off to designated snow storage sites. As of Monday, 18,468 tonnes of snow have been removed from 276 km of roads, according to the City of Toronto.

Snow removal workers have made 6,156 trips to snow storage sites in the largest snow removal operation in City history.

It’s no surprise that a record snowfall would lead to a historic clean-up. According to the City, last week’s snowfall saw more snow than has fallen in the month of January for the last two decades combined. It was also more snow than had fallen in January, February and March of 2021 combined.

This week’s snowfall has added to clean-up efforts. According to the City’s Snow Bulletin, expressways and highways are being salted, and bike lanes are being salted and plowed. Check out when your area might get plowed here.