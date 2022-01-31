Don’t put away your shovels just yet — a lot more snow is on the way!

Environment Canada has put out a special weather statement ahead of what’s expected to be another major snowfall this week.

The weather agency is warning that Toronto will see multiple days of snowfall amounting up to 20 cm. The multi-day snowfall event, as Environment Canada is calling it, is expected to begin on Wednesday and carry on through Friday.

“Rain showers on Tuesday night will transition to snow by early Wednesday morning. Visibilities may be reduced in heavy snow and local blowing snow. Snow will taper by Friday morning,” the statement reads.

This multi-day snow storm comes just over two weeks after 55 cm of snow was dumped on Toronto. Cleanup from the January 17 blizzard is ongoing, so far the City has removed more than 80,000 tonnes of snow from city streets.