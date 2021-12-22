Little Toronto bungalow sold in less than a day for over $1.5 million

Toronto’s real estate market is still on a red hot streak, with buyers paying obscenely high prices for even the tiniest of homes. And that includes a little Toronto bungalow that just sold for over $1.5 million.

Located at 132 Horsham Avenue in Toronto’s Willowdale West neighbourhood, the two-bedroom bungalow hit the market on December 20 with an asking price of $1,299,000. It sold later that same day for $1,528,000 — $229,000 over asking.

Although small, the Toronto bungalow manages to pack quite a bit into it. There are two upstairs bedrooms, plus two more down in the basement, four bathrooms, a decently-sized kitchen, a bright living room, and even two kitchenettes in the basement.

The basement, which has its own separate entrance, is divided into two separate in-law apartments, which means it could be easily rented out for extra income.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only recent sale of this Toronto bungalow. In February 2020, it sold for $1.4 million after just nine days on the market. Listing photos reveal that the house has now been largely renovated, with the owners replacing the flooring, painting the walls, and finishing the then-unfinished basement.

Whether the new owners plan to live in the home as is, however, remains to be seen. With larger houses on either side of the bungalow and a large lot allowing for a potentially much bigger home, it wouldn’t be surprising if the property was bought as a building opportunity.