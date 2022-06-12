A list of (almost) all the prospects Raptors are considering for the NBA Draft
The Toronto Raptors have their work cut out for them ahead of the NBA draft later this month.
This year, the Raptors hold just one draft selection: the 33rd pick, or the third pick of the second round.
After trading away their first round pick (to move down to 33) in the Goran Dragic/Thad Young exchange and giving up their own second rounder back in 2019, the Raptors are zeroing in on who they’ll select at the June 23 event.
“We’re working really hard to kind of narrow down the guys that we think we’re going to be looking at,” Raptors assistant GM Dan Tolzman said in a media availability last week.
But the challenge is markedly different than last year when they selected 2021-22 NBA rookie of the year, Scottie Barnes, with the fourth overall pick.
“It’s obvious that if you mess up at 33, it’s a little less of a big deal than if you mess up at four,” Tolzman said.
With a shoutout to @nba_ced, who compiled much of the list, here’s a list of everyone the Raptors have been rumoured to workout or be interviewing ahead of the draft, as well as a few prospects who have popped up in Toronto over the last month.
- Jamal Bieniemy, UTEP (Adrian Broaddus)
- Marcus Bingham, Michigan State (Jake Weingarten)
- Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State (Kyle Cohen)
- Gabe Brown, Michigan State (Adam Zagoria)
- Julian Champagnie, St. John’s (Raptors announced)
- Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite (Matt Shantz)**
- Trent Frazier, Illinois (IG Story/ nba_ced)
- Mo Gueye, Pittsburgh (George Michalowski)
- Brandon Horvath, Utah State (IG Story/ nba_ced)
- Caleb Houstan, Michigan (Raptors announced)
- Theo John, Duke (IG Story/ Ryan Lommen)
- Ismael Kamagate, Paris Basketball Club, France (Wes Brown)
- Justin Lewis, Marquette (IG Story/ nba_ced)
- E.J. Liddell, Ohio State (Matt Shantz)**
- Kenny Lofton, Jr., Louisiana Tech (Wes Brown)*
- Leonard Miller, Crestwood Prep (Matt Shantz)**
- Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona (Matt Shantz)**
- Josh Minott, Memphis (Adam Zagoria/ Kyle Cohen)
- Andrew Nembhard, Gonzaga (Raptors announced)
- JD Notae, Arkansas (@MavsDraft)
- Leonardo Okeke, Novipiu Casale Monferrato, Italy (IG Story/ nba_ced)
- Chinanu Onuaku, Bnei Herzliya, Israel (Eurohoops)
- Lester Quinones, Memphis (Jake Weingarten)
- Jared Rhoden, Seton Hall (Matt Shantz)**
- David Roddy, Colorado State (team announced)
- Jabari Walker (IG Story/ nba_ced)*
- Peyton Watson (IG Story/ nba_ced)*
- Jaylin Williams, Arkansas (Kevin McPherson)
- Jalen Wilson, Kansas (Matt Shantz)**
*spotted in Toronto, no official workout report
**draft combine interview
With most teams not putting out a complete list of who they’ve worked out with, it’s likely an incomplete list. But at the very least, there are 29 names who Toronto has had the option to pick from when they step up to the podium in a few weeks.