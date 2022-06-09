Everyone couldn't stop smiling meeting Raptors' Scottie Barnes at NBA Finals
It’s clear Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes is well-liked across the NBA.
The NBA Rookie of the Year, Barnes was in attendance for Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
Working for the NBA as a social media correspondent, Barnes spent two days in Boston filming videos and taking pics for the league.
The 2022 #KiaROY and your #NBAFinals Media Day Correspondent… Scottie Barnes (@ScottBarnes561) of the @Raptors! pic.twitter.com/FFiqu4eWmV
— NBA (@NBA) June 7, 2022
“Scottie Barnes here from the Toronto Raptors, your rookie of the year, here at NBA media day,” he shared. “[I’m] about to interview some NBA players.”
Barnes met up with Golden State’s Steph Curry, with the two seemingly
🤝 Scottie & Steph 🤝 | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/3pu2w6k3La
— NBA Canada (@NBACanada) June 7, 2022
Barnes also got a chat in with the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, who dropped 26 points in Game 3.
Jayson Tatum x @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/vL5Go7fiOY
— GQ Sports (@GQSports) June 7, 2022
But perhaps most special was a chance to reconnect with Golden State’s Moses Moody, who Barnes played with at Florida’s Monteverde Academy high school.
Moses Moody x Scottie Barnes
From high school teammates to NBA . pic.twitter.com/AE0BBEMI9i
— jose (@KlayForTrey) June 8, 2022
💎 @ScottBarnes561 x #NBA75 💎 pic.twitter.com/bLoi1BDvvd
— NBA Canada (@NBACanada) June 9, 2022
Barnes also nailed his prediction, calling a Celtics win before it happened last night. Boston came out on top by a 116-100 score.
.@ScottBarnes561 is picking the Celtics to win Game 3 in Boston ☘️
📺 9:00 pm ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/BbLpjVIpx8
— ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2022
Barnes made headlines earlier in the week for a clip that surfaced from his Twitch streaming, where he made fun of someone simply for being from Brampton, calling him a “waste yute”.
SCOTTIE. His Twitch stream is already a must-watch 😂 dropping Brampton slang in the chat pic.twitter.com/InSnnUrrKM
— THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) June 8, 2022
Barnes swears it was all in good fun though, saying he loves “all my ppl from Brampton” in a follow-up Instagram story.
Scottie had to clear the air 😭😭 https://t.co/ldvM5j7VLz pic.twitter.com/62Yl5hhuvX
— UNINTERRUPTED Canada 🇨🇦 (@UNCanada) June 8, 2022
But the next time Barnes shows up at the NBA Finals, he’s looking to be playing in it.
4 is in the building👀#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/jePfVWFBfM
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 7, 2022
“Trying to be here soon, baby,” he said.
