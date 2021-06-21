The Orca logo may not be the most popular design in the eyes of every Vancouver Canucks fan, but it’s hip enough for one of the hottest bands in K-pop.

A misspelled Canucks T-shirt made it onto South Korean television recently, when a member of the popular boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) rocked it during a performance on KBS World TV.

The group sang “Magic,” which is TXT’s first original English track. TXT has been making waves in the United States recently, as they became the sixth K-pop group to crack the top five albums chart, joining BTS, BLACKPINK, Super M, NCT 127, and Monsta X.

The Canucks logo displayed was actually an outdated one, as the team removed the “Vancouver” word-mark from their logo and jerseys in 2019 — though to be fair, TXT didn’t technically have the Vancouver word-mark either.

TXT member Soobin rocked the Canucks shirt, with Reddit user WarioRoks spotting a spelling error. Instead of Vancouver, “Vanooovbr” appeared on the top of Soobin’s T-shirt.

Perhaps the spelling error was on purpose, as Soobin wasn’t the only one of his bandmates wearing an altered shirt.

Also seen during the performance was a misspelled Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt, as well as a top with jumbled-spelling of Under Armour.