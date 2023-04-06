Toronto restaurant has permanently closed after 27 years

Lin Garden in Scarborough has closed after 27 years of business. The restaurant specialized in Indian Style Hakka Chinese food and was well-loved by the community.

According to the letter posted outside the establishment, the reason for closure is retirement.

It was a favourite spot of many to grab Chili Chicken, House Shrimp, and Green Beans.

The reaction of patrons has been of bittersweet sadness and congratulations for the owners, Maria and Michael Lim.

Several people have shared their fond memories of growing up with the pair who are said to be welcoming and warm.

I’m saddened to hear Lin Garden has closed down. RIP. That was childhood & it’ll always be my favorite memory living in Toronto. I loved Mrs. Lim & was always inspired when she spoke several languages. She watched me grow up & they’re like family. 😭 You’ll definitely be missed! — Malliiiie ♡ (@wildxmetalhead) April 1, 2023

In the announcement letter, the owners express their thanks for the years of support and promise the memories of the “smiles, laughter and love we shared will stay with us forever.”

It is perhaps the abruptness of the closure mixed with the fact the spot is set to be developed into condos that is stirring such a strong reaction among customers.