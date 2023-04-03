Toronto pizza joint closes after being locked out by landlord

Mare Pizzeria has been evicted from its colourful space in Kensington Market.

After opening in 2014, this small takeaway shop gained popularity for their convenient $3 slices of pizza. However, nearly nine years later, they’ve been forced to shut their doors.

An eviction notice on their window states that the rent has not been paid at this establishment since October of 2022.

“You are hereby notified that these premises have been re-entered, the locks changed, and possession taken by your landlord and your lease has been terminated effective immediately,” reads the notice posted on March 9.