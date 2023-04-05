One of Toronto's only Indigenous restaurants is permanently closing

One of Toronto’s only restaurants serving Indigenous food has just announced it is permanently closing its storefront.

Pow Wow Cafe just posted a list of their final dates open ever to social media.

The Kensington Market cafe was known for its Indian tacos, scone dogs, sweetgrass iced tea and brunch fare like pancakes.

“Aanii Tkaronto!!! The past 7 years have truly been something special and it is time for us to move on to the next adventure! Our lease is up at the end of May so it is with mixed emotions that we are posting the final dates that Pow Wow Cafe will be open at 213 Augusta,” reads a post on social media signed by owner Shawn Adler.

“Please continue to follow our adventures on the pow wow trail.”

Though the restaurant space in Kensington will be gone after the lease is up, the people behind Pow Wow Cafe will continue to go to pow wows and do pop-ups with their food.

The final dates they’ll be open are listed in full on social media, and their last day ever for the storefront will be May 28.