Sam Hunt is bringing his Summer on the Outskirts Tour to Toronto

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Mar 17 2023, 5:00 pm
Sam Hunt is bringing his Summer on the Outskirts Tour to Toronto
Live Nation
Country music fans rejoice — Sam Hunt is coming to Toronto!

The multi-platinum-selling country star has announced a North American Tour, titled Summer On The Outskirts, and he’s stopping off at Toronto’s Budweiser stage on Sunday, July 16.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated tour are on sale now.

Hunt first burst onto the scene in 2014 with his Grammynominated, triple-platinum debut album, MONTEVALLO, which topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles.

His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE, which was released in 2020, received critical acclaim and went on to become one of the top country albums of the year.

Over his career, the singer-songwriter has enjoyed global success with huge hits like “Take Your Time” and “Body Like A Back Road” and has been hailed as “the most innovative mainstream Nashville performer” by The New York Times.

On tour, Hunt will be joined by country and R&B singer Lily Rose, as well as fellow country music sensation Brett Young, who’ll be bringing his distinctive West Coast-meets-Southern sound to the stage.

The Summer on the Outskirts Tour kicks off on Thursday, July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut, before making stops in cities like Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and St. Louis.

Tickets for the Toronto show can be purchased here.

Sam Hunt Summer on the Outskirts Tour

When: Sunday, July 16
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Budweiser Stage — 909 Lake Shore Blvd W, Toronto
Price: Starting at $77.75 — available here

