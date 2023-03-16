Hot off the release of his aptly-named third studio album, BEN, Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore has announced a North American tour with a single Canadian stop in Toronto.

Released on March 3, the highly-anticipated new record has been touted as having a “healthy blend of nostalgia, reverence, and newfound perspective” and is said to be bringing fans back to Macklemore “like you remember him,” by critics.

The rapper-songwriter, whose real name is Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, says he chose to name the record after himself because “it has an air of voyeurism…. I’m letting people in, but in a way that I hadn’t felt 100% comfortable about allowing before.”

A stint of creativity during the rarely-afforded pandemic lull led Macklemore to this new work, which he says was born of “a level of reflection I don’t think I’ve been able to truly tap into in the past.”

The album boasts collaborators such as Budo, Tyler Dox, Collett, Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel, Livingston, DJ Premier, and Experience, packing an emotional punch through 15 tracks. Macklemore even had his seven-year-old daughter direct the music video for “No Bad Days,” a single he performed on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and NBC’s The Today Show earlier this month.



Kicking off in Nashville in September, the 20-date North American arm of the BEN Tour will make its way through the Eastern US before arriving at Toronto’s famed waterfront venue REBEL on September 26.

Macklemore will then set off for 22 dates in the EU and UK, where multiple shows are already sold out.

For the run, the tour has partnered with non-profit PLUS1, and will be donating $1 per ticket to Bridges –– Seattle Alternative Peer Group in support of their work in mentoring youth in recovery.

Tickets for the tour, including the sole Canadian date in Toronto, are on sale now.

When: Tuesday, September 26

Time: 6:30 pm

Where: REBEL — 11 Polson Street, Toronto

Tickets: Starting at $99 plus fees — Available via Ticketmaster