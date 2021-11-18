Here’s how you can use your library card to go to the AGO and ROM for free

Get excited! Toronto Public Library is bringing back its Museum+Art Pass (MAP), so you can access various museums and galleries in Toronto for free.

To join the program, head to your local library branch and check out their Museum+Art Pass.

Our Museum + Arts Pass (MAP) program is back! Beginning November 20, borrow a MAP pass with your TPL card and get free admission to local museums, art galleries and cultural attractions. Details at https://t.co/bkYExm44HX Generously sponsored by The Bennett Family Foundation pic.twitter.com/OIo5WIjZ8b — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) November 18, 2021

The program aims to support art and culture in the City. Torontonians can use the pass to access places like the Art Gallery of Ontario, Black Creek Pioneer Village, Ontario Science Centre, Aga Khan Museum, and more.

Each person can check out one MAP pass per card, per seven days. The venues involved have limits on how many people can be granted access per pass. According to TPL, it is generally two adults and two children.

All branches will have passes for the Art Gallery of Ontario and Toronto history museums. For a complete list of the Toronto history museums, click here.

You can check here to see which branches are offering passes to the participating venues.

The MAP pass began as a pilot project at 24 library branches in 2007. It has since expanded to all TPL branches.