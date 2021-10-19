These Toronto Public Library branches are giving away free PRESTO cards

The Toronto Public Library has teamed up with the TTC to help provide PRESTO cards to those who need one, while supplies last.

The library will have the PRESTO cards at more than 50 of their branches. The goal is the provide the cards to those who have not yet been able to secure one, or who may face barriers in getting one.

Typically, PRESTO cards cost $5 plus whatever amount is loaded to use the card, so this partnership will save people the cost of the card.

Anyone looking for more information about the initiative can call call Answerline at 416-397-5981 or email to [email protected]

We’ve teamed with the TTC to provide a free PRESTO card to anyone who doesn’t already have one, or might face challenges purchasing one. Cards are available at select TPL branches, while quantities last. Details: https://t.co/WSATcRDm0a. Please retweet!@TTChelps @PRESTOcard pic.twitter.com/0VUjKUFP0X — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) October 17, 2021

Here is a full list of the TPL branches that will provide free PRESTO cards, while supplies last: