Haven’t had a chance to print your new enhanced COVID-19 vaccine certificate yet? The Toronto Public Library will let you print it for free!

The library allowed Torontonians to print their original vaccine receipts free of charge back in September. They recently tweeted a reminder that you can print the updated receipt, complete with QR code, for free at their branches.

Computer and internet services at TPL are free, but printing is usually $0.15 per page.

Print your proof of vaccination for free at any library branch! This includes the new, enhanced vaccine certificate with a QR code. Free wifi and public computers also available as always. https://t.co/z4dxDVXMjR pic.twitter.com/WJHy5ZqOt7 — Toronto Public Library (@torontolibrary) October 19, 2021

There are a couple of ways to print at the library. One is by uploading a document to their “print anywhere” service prior to heading into a branch. This option requires a library card. Once at the branch, you can print your certificate and let the staff know what you’re printing so they can refund you.

Alternatively, you can head to a branch and use their computers to access, download and print your vaccine certificate, let staff know what you’re printing and they will waive the fee. This option does not require a library card, just let staff know if you don’t have one.

The Ontario government said that the older COVID-19 vaccine certificates will continue to be accepted but that they recommend everyone switch to the enhanced certificates when they can as they are more secure.