Cheers! City council candidate aims to make drinking legal in Toronto parks

For one City Council candidate, the time has come to legalize drinking in Toronto parks.

April Engelberg is a lawyer and a running candidate for Spadina Fort York (Ward 10). She wants to legalize drinking in City parks.

Earlier this year, the City was unable to lift a ban on park drinking.

“I think it’s important to legalize responsible drinking in parks. Making it a pilot project gives us a really good chance at passing at City Council,” Engelberg said.

The pilot is simple: all canned alcoholic beverages are permitted. This draws no concerns about broken glass, keg parties, or hard alcohol.

Engelberg mentions that 94% of people in her ward do not have backyards, making this a vital initiative for Spadina-Fort York residents who “deserve to make the most of the green space available to us.”

Spadina-Fort York includes Trinity Bellwoods and Toronto Islands, two popular locations where public drinking is heavily frequented.

According to Engelberg, only two tickets were issued for public drinking this past year.

“What’s the point of having laws if they aren’t enforced?” she asked. “Anyone who visits Trinity Bellwoods on the weekend knows that many residents are already drinking responsibly.”

Previously, this idea was deferred by City Council in 2021 and 2022. This time around, Engelberg stresses that the pilot is more likely to pass at Council since it is only a pilot project for Spadina-Fort York.



“We let another summer slip away. It’s illogical that we can use cannabis in parks while alcohol remains illegal,” she added.

Engelberg is also advocating for the pedestrian cycling lift bridge for the Toronto Islands that would allow you to walk, run, or cycle to get there.

If you’re interested in supporting the initiative, early voting begins on October 7 until October 14 at two locations: 155 Crawford Street and 45 Fort York Boulevard.

“It’s time Torontonians were able to fully enjoy our green space without fear of breaking the law. It’s time to move forward responsibly,” Engelberg concluded.