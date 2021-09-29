Ontario Education Minister to make an announcement Wednesday

Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon.

He’s scheduled to begin speaking at noon in Toronto. He’ll be joined by the province’s Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford, Anishnabek Nation’s Southeast Regional Deputy Grand Chief James Marsden, and the COO of the Metis Nation of Ontario Joanne Meyer.

The announcement comes one day before Canada’s inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Although the federal government has designated it a holiday, Ontario has not.

Schools across the province are holding classes as normal, although school boards are encouraging teachers to incorporate lessons on residential schools and Indigenous history.

Students across Ontario are in their fourth week of in-person classes after staying home for much of the year due to the pandemic last year.

More than 800 schools across the province have reported at least one case of COVID-19, and on Monday the first COVID-19-related school closure of the year was announced.