More than 800 Ontario schools have at least one COVID-19 case

There are 1,564 COVID-19 active cases reported in schools across Ontario as of Tuesday, September 28. More than 800 schools are reporting at least one infection.

Ontario reported 280 new school-related infections, with 257 among students, 18 among staff and five not identified.

On Monday, the COVID-19 related closure of one school was announced. The school, Monsignor Leo Clearly in Courtice, will be closed for at least two weeks.

There are COVID-19 infections reported in nearly 17% of Ontario schools. Most active COVID-19 cases in the province are in those under age 20.

The province is reporting 146 education related outbreaks, which includes daycare settings. Outbreaks include when two or more people have become infected within 14 days or when at least one person could’ve been infected from the school or daycare, according to the Ontario COVID-19 portal.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 18 education related outbreaks, Toronto Public Health is reporting 15, Windsor-Essex is reporting 14, Peel Regional Health is reporting 13 and Durham Region Health Department is reporting 10.