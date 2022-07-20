Toronto has been quite the hotspot for celebrities this summer, and during Caribbean Carnival weekend, the King himself will be making an appearance.

For those who have always wanted to raise a glass with an NBA superstar, your opportunity has arrived. LeBron James is scheduled to host Lavelle’s annual DAYLIGHT party Friday, July 29.

Toronto’s popular rooftop venue is located at 627 King Street West and festivities kick off at 1 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online for $150, with early bird pricing ending at 1 pm the day of the event.