EventsSummerCelebrities

You can party with LeBron James at Lavelle during Caribbean Carnival weekend

Itai Buenahora
Itai Buenahora
|
Jul 20 2022, 6:11 pm
You can party with LeBron James at Lavelle during Caribbean Carnival weekend
Tinseltown/Shutterstock | Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Culture Outdoor Summer Market

Fri, July 22, 11:00am

Culture Outdoor Summer Market
Experience Italy with Motorino Citta and Martini Fiero

Fri, July 22, 4:00pm

Experience Italy with Motorino Citta and Martini Fiero

Toronto has been quite the hotspot for celebrities this summer, and during Caribbean Carnival weekend, the King himself will be making an appearance.

For those who have always wanted to raise a glass with an NBA superstar, your opportunity has arrived. LeBron James is scheduled to host Lavelle’s annual DAYLIGHT party Friday, July 29.

Toronto’s popular rooftop venue is located at 627 King Street West and festivities kick off at 1 pm. 

Tickets can be purchased online for $150, with early bird pricing ending at 1 pm the day of the event.

LeBron James Lavelle Event

Ticket Gateway

This year’s DAYLIGHT party is presented by James’ very own tequila brand, Lobos 1701, and will feature an exclusive cocktail menu and live entertainment.

The annual event celebrating Toronto Caribbean Carnival has seen the likes of many celebs over the years. With OVO Fest taking place that same weekend, the likelihood of a Drake appearance is at an all-time high. 

Toronto Caribbean Carnival runs in various spots across the city from Thursday, July 28 to Monday, August 1. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Itai BuenahoraItai Buenahora
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.