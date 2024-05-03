Two huge goals from Nylander push Leafs to another Game 7 vs. Bruins

Despite being without star forward Auston Matthews, the Toronto Maple Leafs have pushed the Boston Bruins to the edge.

With their first home win of the postseason, the Leafs managed to keep Boston at bay in Game 6 on Thursday night, allowing them to bring the series to a do-or-die Game 7.

The hero of the night was none other than Toronto forward William Nylander, who netted both of Toronto’s goals in the 2-1 win — the second of which was a breakaway beauty.

WILLIAM NYLANDER 🚨 SECOND OF THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/nG8rEZ9DdY — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 3, 2024

Another big part of the Leafs’ victory was goaltender Joseph Woll, who was exceptional, stopping 26 out of the 27 shots he faced.

his name is Joseph pic.twitter.com/owgbFDeHOa — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 3, 2024

The 25-year-old netminder was less than one second away from securing a shutout before the Bruins netted a late one.

As expected, the tilt between the two Original Six clubs got off to a physical start, with both teams trading plenty of hits in the first period.

While they didn’t have anything to show for it on the board, the ice was tilted in Toronto’s favour, outshooting their opponents 12-1.

Knies has been all around the puck so far pic.twitter.com/e2P8cWoUeW — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 3, 2024

The Leafs were gifted a four-minute power play early in the second period after Bruins forward David Pastrnak took a high-sticking penalty against Tyler Bertuzzi.

But as they’ve done countless times in this series, they failed to capitalize on the man advantage.

In a game where goals were hard to come by, somebody finally broke the ice nearly 40 minutes in as Nylander, who missed the first half of the series with an unknown injury, got Toronto on the board with a shot through traffic.

The Leafs will head to Boston for Game 7 on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 8 PM.

The winner of the game and the series will face the Florida Panthers in Round 2.