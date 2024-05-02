Toronto Maple Leafs prospect named top player in OHL

You can add another trophy to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ collection.

On Thursday, Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect Easton Cowan was given the Red Tilson Trophy, which is awarded each year to the top player in the Ontario Hockey League.

Cowan, a forward for the London Knights, was selected by Toronto in the first round of last year’s draft via a pick they acquired from the Washington Capitals.

With 34 goals, 62 assists and 96 points in 54 games, Cowan had the league’s second-highest production rate of 1.78 points per game. He also had a 33-game point streak throughout the season and at least a point in 49 of his 54 outings, with a total of 33 multi-point games. Cowan hails from Mount Brydges, Ontario, and has totalled 55 goals, 96 assists and 151 points over 129 career regular-season games with the Knights across two OHL seasons.

Per a CHL release, Cowan picked up 41% of the vote of a 20-person panel composed of one representative from each OHL team.

That placed him ahead of Saginaw Spirit defenceman Zayne Parekh, who received 18% of the vote, and Sudbury Wolves forward David Goyette, who placed third with 17% of the vote.

Cowan will be presented the award at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, so it’s possible he’ll head down the street to check out the Leafs in their do-or-die Game 6 tonight against the Boston Bruins.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary