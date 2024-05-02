SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

No Matthews tonight? Leafs star out from morning skate

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
May 2 2024, 3:09 pm
No Matthews tonight? Leafs star out from morning skate
Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

With their season on the line, it looks like the Toronto Maple Leafs might have to once again salvage things without their best player.

As per The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, Matthews was not on the ice for Toronto’s morning skate ahead of a do-or-die Game 6 tonight at Scotiabank Arena.

Matthews was spotted skating earlier in the day along with Bobby McMann.

Toronto is currently down 3-2 in the series, hoping to force a Game 7 back in Boston on Saturday night.

Matthews played the first three games of the series before being pulled after 40 minutes by the team doctor in Game 4. Following a regular season where he scored a career-high 69 goals, he has potted one goal while adding two assists so far in the playoffs.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shared some details about Matthews’ condition before Toronto’s Game 5 win.

“It sure sounds like this is no longer solely about the illness that affected Matthews last week. Something else at play but, being the playoffs, we probably won’t know until after they are over,” Friedman shared on X on Tuesday.

“As difficult as this one was tonight, the next one is going to be even harder no matter where the game is played. Now, you got their attention again,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said following the team’s win on Tuesday night.

Puck drop for tonight’s Game is set for 8 pm ET, and it will be broadcast on Sportsnet and CBC.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

  • Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm
  • Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary

