Leafs' wives and girlfriends have custom matching jackets for playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are keeping a fan-favourite playoff tradition alive.

Ahead of tonight’s Game 3 in their first-round matchup against the Boston Bruins, the team’s wives and girlfriends debuted their 2024 edition of the traditional matching “WAG Jacket.”

As Sanna Jarnkrok, wife of Toronto forward Calle, shared, the team’s partners opted for a retro look, sporting the Maple Leafs logo worn by the team from 1987 to 2016.

LEAFS WAG JACKETS SZN 💙 pic.twitter.com/9HkBdoe86u — katie (@itsmitchmarney) April 24, 2024

From the picture Jarnkrok posted, it’s not clear if the jackets have any personalization, such as player names or numbers. They’re now the fourth and final Canadian playoff team to debut such jackets, with Vancouver, Edmonton, and Winnipeg all putting out their looks over the past week.

The first two games of Toronto’s series were quite the grind in Boston, with each team picking up one win at TD Garden.

Hopefully, for the players’ and their partners’ sake, it’ll be a long playoff run with plenty of chances to wear the jackets.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary