Leafs trade second-round pick to the Florida Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded another draft pick, this time to the Florida Panthers.

After trading their 23rd selection to the Anaheim Ducks yesterday in exchange for the 31st and 58th selections in this year’s draft, they announced today that they have flipped that same 58th pick to the Panthers. In exchange, they have received a 2025 second-round pick, as well as the 225th overall selection today.

The Leafs first pick in next year’s draft prior to this deal wasn’t until the fifth round, likely explaining this decision. They now have second, fifth, sixth, and seventh-round selections for the 2025 draft. As for this current draft, their next selection will be in the fourth round, while they also have three picks in the fifth and seventh round, as per Capfriendly.

The Leafs wound up using their 31st pick yesterday to select defenceman Ben Danford. The 18-year-old scored a goal and 33 points in 64 games with the Oshawa Generals of the OHL.