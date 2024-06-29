Leafs select Ben Danford 31st overall at the 2024 NHL Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs have selected defenceman Ben Danford 31st overall at the 2024 NHL Draft.

Danford is described as more of a defensive defenceman, but had a solid season offensively with the Oshawa Generals of the OHL, scoring a goal and 33 points in 64 games. He also managed four goals and 10 points in 21 playoff outings.

“It’s super special,” Danford said moments after being selected. “Growing up I’ve been a lifelong Leafs fan, and to be drafted by them means that much more.”

Danford, who was born in Madoc, Ontario, stands at 6-foot-1, 194 pounds. He went slightly higher than he was projected on most draft rankings. That may explain the Leafs decision earlier to trade their 23rd pick to the Anaheim Ducks, as they likely believed Danford would still be available at the 31 spot.

“Ben Danford thinks the game in a more advanced way than most,” Elite Prospects 2024 NHL Draft Guide describes him. “He knows how to defend in-zone and how to move the puck up the ice, but he couldn’t always execute his ideas in the early parts of the season.”

While the Leafs have some impressive forward prospects in guys like Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten, their blue line depth has been lacking, making this a pick fans should be happy with for the time being. He will be given plenty of time to continue working on his game in hopes of one day becoming an impactful player at the NHL level.