Leafs trade 23rd overall draft pick to Ducks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded the 23rd overall selection to to the Anaheim Ducks.

In return, the Leafs will receive the 31st and 58th picks from the Ducks, both of which are from this year’s draft.

🔹 TRADE ALERT 🔹 pic.twitter.com/AznRh8ShyJ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 29, 2024



The Leafs’ second pick in this year’s draft didn’t come until the fourth round, resulting in them seeking out this trade to add another pick to their cupboard.

The Ducks wound up taking Stian Solberg with the 23rd pick. The 18-year-old defenceman spent the 2023-24 season playing for Valerenga in Norway, scoring five goals and 15 points in 42 games.

The Leafs will now wait a few more selections before grabbing their first-round pick at 31 overall, and will be up at the podium much earlier than planned tomorrow at 58. They were in a similar position last year, where they chose to select forward Easton Cowan 28th overall.