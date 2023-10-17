The Leafs are already on their third goal song of the season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on pace to use 41 different goal songs this season.

Just three games into the regular season, Toronto has experimented with three different tracks already.

With the team’s first goal on Monday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Scotiabank Arena sound system came through with the song “Panama” by Van Halen, already an arena staple.

John Tavares was the first player to trigger the new tune, tying the game at 1-1 during the second period.

The plan is to use the track against Original Six opponents this season, i.e. when they’re playing Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Montreal, or the New York Rangers.

After five seasons of using the Daryl Hall and John Oates track “You Make My Dreams”, the team debuted the Kid Cudi track “Pursuit of Happiness” — remixed by DJ Steve Aoki — in their home opener last week against the Canadiens.

While the Canadiens are an Original Six opponent, the team wanted to debut the planned regular track as soon as possible.

But it seems the team is again in search of a new full time song.

“Don’t expect to hear ‘Pursuit of Happiness’ as the goal song for [Leafs] games anymore. Told they won’t be using it any longer this season,” The Leafs Nation’s Nick Alberga posted on X Saturday night. “Heard the Leafs received some complaints about the song’s message and/or lyrics.”

Though not in the part of the song used in the 30-or-so seconds in between — it’s mostly an instrumental from Aoki — the full track references both drug usage and drunk driving.

On Saturday, in a 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild, the team used the song “Düp Düp” (Mallorca Version) by German artist Mickie Krause, though the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran reported it was being used as an “alternate goal song” and not necessarily the team’s full-time track.

The team is also expected to debut more songs for Throwback Thursday and Next Generation games, meaning the total will be at least five different songs for this season.