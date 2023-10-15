Leafs ditch new goal song after just one game due to complaints: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly making changes to their goal song once again.

After a five-year run with the Hall and Oates melody “You Make My Dreams” as their goal song, it seems like the Steve Aoki remix of the Kid Cudi track “Pursuit of Happiness” lasted just a single game.

The Leafs’ planned new song debuted on Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens in the team’s home opener, a 6-5 shootout win for Toronto. It was set to be the most common of the team’s tracks this season, while other songs would be used for Original Six matchups as well as Next Generation games and Throwback Thursday nights.

But according to The Leafs Nation’s Nick Alberga, the team has decided to go in an alternative direction with the electronic track.

“Don’t expect to hear “Pursuit of Happiness” as the goal song for [Leafs] games anymore. Told they won’t be using it any longer this season,” Alberga posted on Saturday night. “Heard the Leafs received some complaints about the song’s message and/or lyrics.”

Meanwhile Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun reported that Pursuit of Happiness is “likely done”, adding that there were complaints about it.

Though not in the part of the song used in the 30-or-so seconds in between — it’s mostly an instrumental from Aoki — the full track references both drug usage and drunk driving.

On Saturday, in a 7-4 win over the Minnesota Wild, the team used the song Düp Düp (Mallorca Version) by German artist Mickie Krause, with the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran reporting that it’s an “alternate goal song,” but not the team’s Next Generation option as he had previously noted. It’s possible the track could be the team’s new song full-time, though no formal announcement has been made.

McGran added the team will debut their Original Six song on Monday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Regardless of what they’ve been celebrating too, the team has picked up two wins in as many tries to start the season, including pair of hat tricks from Auston Matthews along the way.