Leafs sign Connor Dewar to cheap one-year contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs got a tiny bit of business done today.

With the offseason in full swing, the team announced this afternoon that they had signed depth forward Connor Dewar to a cheap one-year deal that carries a $1.18 million cap hit.

Dewar was originally a third-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2019 NHL Draft and was traded to the Leafs this past season. In 17 regular season games with Toronto, the 25-year-old posted a goal and five points. He added just a single assist in six playoff games.

He became an RFA after the season ended, and the Leafs opted to qualify him alongside Nick Robertson, Alex Steeves, and Timothy Liljegren. This deal avoided arbitration for both sides.

It seems like the Leafs liked what they saw from Dewar over that short period, as he will return to the team next season in what should be a very limited depth role. He hit career-highs this season in both goals and points, notching 11 goals and 19 points in 74 games split between the Leafs and Wild.

With Dewar out of the way, Toronto will have to shift focus to getting both Robertson and Steeves signed to new deals.